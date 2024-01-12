Home States Tamil Nadu

Monkey menace, water woes plague residents of TN habitat board flats

Initially maintained by the TNUHDB for a year, the responsibility was later handed over to an association formed by the board.

Published: 12th January 2024

Monkeys often enter the flats and cause damage to household items and water pipes.

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: The tenements constructed by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board in Kavulpalayam panchayat here are grappling with a myriad of challenges, leaving residents in despair. The issues include inadequate drinking water supply, the absence of a compound wall, and a growing monkey menace. The TNUHDB constructed 504 flats across 21 blocks from 2018 to 2020, and residents began occupying the flats from January 2021.

Initially maintained by the TNUHDB for a year, the responsibility was later handed over to an association formed by the board. Since May 2023, the association has been collecting Rs 200 per month from each resident for maintenance, but grievances persist. According to residents, there is a drinking water problem despite the installation of six borewells.

The water stored in tanks within the buildings is intended for all needs, including drinking water. However, the limited storage capacity of these tanks results in water shortages, say residents. As no one comes to collect garbage, trash disposal remains a concern. Residents resort to dumping and burning garbage near the building.

The absence of adequate compound walls exacerbates the issue, allowing cattle and monkeys to freely roam within the premises. Monkeys often enter the flats and cause damage to household items and water pipes. Despite complaints to concerned authorities, no action has been taken, say residents. P Balakumar, a resident, told TNIE, "Most of the borewells have gone defunct since we arrived here. Water is being supplied only through two borewells. It is not enough for our daily needs.

When we raised the issue, they provided us with water stored in nearby quarries. The unclean water had worms floating in it." "Also, we are not provided separate water for drinking purposes. Some installed RO water purifier systems. But, many fetch water from nearby taps or buy water cans. Even after allocating funds for setting up a well, no action has been taken.

If water is supplied in the same condition, our situation will be questionable after February." he added. S Nagarajan, another resident, said, "More than 100 monkeys stay in nearby quarries. Every day they come to our apartment, enter our houses and break appliances.

Recently monkeys broke a resident's TV. Many children are playing here. We get scared when monkeys enter the premises." When contacted, an official from TNUHDB in Tiruchy said, "Rs 1.25 crore was allocated to set up a 20-feet well to address the water shortage five months ago. The well will be set up soon. Also, steps will be taken to construct a compound wall."

