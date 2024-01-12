Home States Tamil Nadu

Municipal commissioner, two others held for graft in Tamil Nadu

The suspects were identified as Kundrathur Municipal Commissioner Kumari, Office Assistant Samuel and Planning Officer Balasubramani.

Published: 12th January 2024 07:57 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DVAC sleuths arrested three municipal corporation officials on Thursday for allegedly demanding a bribe from a retired police inspector for regularising a house plot. The suspects were identified as Kundrathur Municipal Commissioner Kumari, Office Assistant Samuel and Planning Officer Balasubramani.

The retired policeman, Munusamy from Perungudi, and his brother own a piece of land that falls under Kundrathur Municipality in Kancheepuram district, and he had submitted three requests to regularise the plot for construction. “The corporation officials allegedly demanded Rs 12,000 per plot as a bribe.

Munusamy bargained and brought the amount down to Rs 8,000 per plot; Rs 24,000 in total,” said a DVAC source. Subsequently, the retired policeman complained to DVAC on Wednesday.

According to the police, Munusamy reached the corporation office on Thursday with chemical-laced currency notes. “After accepting 24,000 as a bribe, Kumari demanded Rs 12,000 more. During then, the DVAC officials headed by DSP Kalaichelvan caught the officials red-handed,” they added.

