Home States Tamil Nadu

NE Monsoon to withdraw from January 15

According to the met department, this was the sixth consecutive year that the Northeast monsoon had spilt over to January.

Published: 12th January 2024 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2024 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Rain, Kozhikode, Kerala

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Northeast monsoon is expected to withdraw from South India by January 15, according to the Regional Meteorological Department, Chennai. Apart from the light to moderate rain likely in one or two places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal regions on Friday, the RMC bulletin stated that dry weather is very likely to prevail over the state for the next five days.

As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky is expected to be partly cloudy but no rain is on the cards for the next 48 hours, with a likely maximum temperature of 31°C and a minimum temperature of 23°C.  “Yesterday’s (Wednesday) cyclonic circulation over the East Equatorial Indian Ocean centred at Lat 2.0°N/Long 76°E extending up to 3.1km above mean sea level has become unimportant for the Indian region,” the bulletin said. 

According to the met department, this was the sixth consecutive year that the Northeast monsoon had spilt over to January. In 2018, the monsoon extended until January 2; in 2019, it lasted till January 10; in 2020, it extended until January 19; in 2021, the monsoon ended on January 22; and in 2022, the monsoon withdrew on January 12.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Northeast monsoon Regional Meteorological Department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp