NE Monsoon to withdraw from January 15

CHENNAI: The Northeast monsoon is expected to withdraw from South India by January 15, according to the Regional Meteorological Department, Chennai. Apart from the light to moderate rain likely in one or two places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal regions on Friday, the RMC bulletin stated that dry weather is very likely to prevail over the state for the next five days.

As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky is expected to be partly cloudy but no rain is on the cards for the next 48 hours, with a likely maximum temperature of 31°C and a minimum temperature of 23°C. “Yesterday’s (Wednesday) cyclonic circulation over the East Equatorial Indian Ocean centred at Lat 2.0°N/Long 76°E extending up to 3.1km above mean sea level has become unimportant for the Indian region,” the bulletin said.

According to the met department, this was the sixth consecutive year that the Northeast monsoon had spilt over to January. In 2018, the monsoon extended until January 2; in 2019, it lasted till January 10; in 2020, it extended until January 19; in 2021, the monsoon ended on January 22; and in 2022, the monsoon withdrew on January 12.

