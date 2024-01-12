No TN city in top 100 entries of cleanliness rankings 2023

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: No city in Tamil Nadu has managed to feature in the top 100 entries of the Swachh Survekshan rankings for the year 2023. The annual cleanliness rankings were announced by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Thursday.

In the category of cities with a population of more than a lakh, Tiruchy comes in at rank 112, followed by Thoothukudi at 179th place, Coimbatore at 182, Chennai at 199 and Madurai at rank 311.

However, the overall performance of the state has improved slightly, climbing up from the 13th rank in the ‘best-performing states’ category last year, to the tenth rank this year. Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh hold the first two positions respectively.

“In this 8th edition, we have received feedback from 12 crore people,” said Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri. Surat and Indore, two cities that have maintained their place at the top for six consecutive years, were adjudged the cleanest cities in the country this year too.

