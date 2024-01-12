Tamil Nadu court to frame charges against Senthil Balaji on January 22

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Judge S Alli of Principal Sessions and Special Court for PMLA Cases, on Thursday, announced that the charges against minister V Senthil Balaji in the money-laundering case will be framed on January 22 and directed Balaji to appear before the court in person on the day.

The judge also extended his judicial custody till January 22.

The minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14, 2023, under charges of laundering proceeds of crime, generated through the cash-for-jobs scam. Balaji had undergone heart surgery immediately after being arrested and he was subsequently imprisoned at Puzhal Central Prison.

Meanwhile, the order on his third bail application filed in the Principal Sessions Court will be pronounced today (January 12).

He had sought bail on the grounds of prolonged incarceration and completion of the investigation and interrogation. However, ED vehemently opposed releasing him on bail as he may derail the probe and threaten the witnesses by misusing his powers as an influential minister.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Judge S Alli of Principal Sessions and Special Court for PMLA Cases, on Thursday, announced that the charges against minister V Senthil Balaji in the money-laundering case will be framed on January 22 and directed Balaji to appear before the court in person on the day. The judge also extended his judicial custody till January 22. The minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14, 2023, under charges of laundering proceeds of crime, generated through the cash-for-jobs scam. Balaji had undergone heart surgery immediately after being arrested and he was subsequently imprisoned at Puzhal Central Prison.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, the order on his third bail application filed in the Principal Sessions Court will be pronounced today (January 12). He had sought bail on the grounds of prolonged incarceration and completion of the investigation and interrogation. However, ED vehemently opposed releasing him on bail as he may derail the probe and threaten the witnesses by misusing his powers as an influential minister. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp