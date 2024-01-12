Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu court to frame charges against Senthil Balaji on January 22

The minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14, 2023, under charges of laundering proceeds of crime, generated through the cash-for-jobs scam.

Published: 12th January 2024 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2024 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

FILE: TN minister V Senthil Balaji. (Photo | PTI)

Former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Judge S Alli of Principal Sessions and Special Court for PMLA Cases, on Thursday, announced that the charges against minister V Senthil Balaji in the money-laundering case will be framed on January 22 and directed Balaji to appear before the court in person on the day.

The judge also extended his judicial custody till January 22.

The minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14, 2023, under charges of laundering proceeds of crime, generated through the cash-for-jobs scam. Balaji had undergone heart surgery immediately after being arrested and he was subsequently imprisoned at Puzhal Central Prison.

Meanwhile, the order on his third bail application filed in the Principal Sessions Court will be pronounced today (January 12). 

He had sought bail on the grounds of prolonged incarceration and completion of the investigation and interrogation. However, ED vehemently opposed releasing him on bail as he may derail the probe and threaten the witnesses by misusing his powers as an influential minister.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PMLA Cases V Senthil Balaji court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp