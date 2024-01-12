Tamil Nadu: Woman dies after delivery, kin allege negligence

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Family members of a 26-year-old woman have filed a complaint with N1 Royapuram police station claiming that the woman died due to medical negligence at Government RSRM Lying-In Hospital. She allegedly died due to medical complications post-delivery at the hospital on Thursday.

Police said the deceased, Soundarya, was admitted to the hospital on January 4 for delivery. She delivered a baby boy through C-section and later developed postpartum haemorrhage. “Doctors advised hysterectomy to save her life. After surgery on Wednesday, the patient developed breathing difficulty and had episodes of seizures. She was put on observation at the ICU. However, the patient died during the early hours of Thursday,” they added.

Meanwhile, the family alleged medical negligence and lodged a police complaint. The body was shifted to Government Stanley Medical College Hospital for postmortem, following which, it was handed over to the family. Doctors said Soundarya developed complications on the table post-delivery. “She was resuscitated and shifted to the ICU for observation. However, she died without responding to treatment,” they added. Police have registered a case under Section 174 (unnatural death) of CrPC.

‘Mop stick in place of IV fluid stand at Kanchi hospital’

Following some news reports that claimed a ‘mop stick’ was used instead of an IV fluid stand at the fever ward of Government Headquarters Hospital in Kancheepuram district, the management ordered an inquiry into the allegation on Thursday.

Several videos of a male patient being administered IV fluids using a ‘mop stick’ have also been doing the rounds. However, the hospital management denied it. Dr Balakrishnan, medical superintendent, told TNIE that there were adequate IV fluid stands in the hospital. “An inquiry has been initiated into the matter. Since it is a fever ward, some sticks are used to tie mosquito nets. It could be one of those sticks,” he added.

48-yr-old falls into open stormwater drain, dies

A 48-year-old mason, K Babu Krishnan, died after falling into an open stormwater drain near Ponneri around 7 am on Thursday. Upon information from passersby, fire and rescue personnel retrieved the body and sent it to Ponneri GH for a postmortem. A police officer said the drain was opened for desilting following recent rains. “There was no barricade installed around the drain. Babu’s family said he was at home till 6 am and must have fallen into the drain while going to the tea shop nearby. We are not sure if he was drunk. There is no eyewitness,” he said. Further probe is underway.

Class 3 boy falls into septic tank, dies

An eight-year-old boy allegedly fell into a septic tank near Red Hills while playing and died on Wednesday evening. Police said the deceased, B Hemnath of Padianallur, had been living with his mother Divya as his parents separated a few months ago. On Wednesday, Hemnath was playing outside his house with friends.

“The boy went to hide in the neighbouring street. He went inside the house and as he stood on top of the metal cover of a septic tank, it collapsed. Hemanth fell into the tank and some people in the street alerted police and fire and rescue service personnel. The boy was pulled out of the tank and rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead,” they added.

Red Hills police then recovered the body and sent it to Government Stanley Hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered and an inquiry is underway.

