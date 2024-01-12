Home States Tamil Nadu

Trust vote: DMK Councillors move to ‘safe spots’

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A day before the no-confidence motion against DMK’s Tirunelveli Corporation Mayor P M Saravanan goes for a vote, most of the party councillors were shifted to different secret locations on Thursday.

This, party functionaries said, is part of DMK’s damage control and will ensure that the councillors, who had moved the motion, do not take part in the voting since the party high-command has decided to continue with Saravanan as the mayor.

Speaking to TNIE, a DMK functionary wishing anonymity said that despite various allegations levelled against Saravanan, the party has decided to continue with him.

“If the no-confidence motion against Saravanan is passed, rival councillors in other corporations across Tamil Nadu will also demand removal of their DMK mayors. That will impact DMK’s leadership and image, as well as the results of the upcoming parliamentary elections,” he added.

When asked about the whereabouts of the DMK councillors, he said that they were safe. Sources said the DMK councillors were taken to three different locations.

