47-year-old woman charred to death at home in Chennai, cops suspect suicide

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old woman who was alone at home allegedly died by suicide in Sowcarpet on Thursday. According to sources, M Sangeetha of Vinayaka Mastiri Nagar in Sowcarpet was living in a rented house with her husband S Mukesh Kumar (47) and two daughters. Kumar owns a stationary shop on Wall Tax Road.

Around 3 pm on Thursday, Kumar and his daughters went to a restaurant. Suddenly, owner of the house called Kumar and alerted him that smoke was emerging from his house. Kumar rushed home and saw that the house was in flames.

Fire tenders from Washermenpet and Esplanade put out the fire and found the charred body of Sangeetha inside. Police registered a case and sent the body for postmortem. Officials said the door was closed from inside and there were no signs of a struggle. Police suspect the woman killed herself due to mounting debts.

Assistance to those having suicidal thoughts is available in Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

Man dies of electrocution

A 21-year-old person who earned a living by picking scrap died of electrocution on Thursday. According to sources, K Vicky of Korukkupet On Thursday, he picked up an iron sheet near a transformer in Tondiarpet and suffered an electric shock.

An ambulance crew that reached the spot declared him dead.

