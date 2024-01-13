Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK blames PM after TN gets fewer investors than UP, Gujarat

TN attracted less investment during the recently held global investors meet because of the "failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in not reassuring the investors," said party MLA  KP Munusamy.

Published: 13th January 2024 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2024 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

AIADMK spokesperson D Jayakumar and deputy general secretary KP Munusamy talking to media at the party headquarters in Chennai on Monday | P Jawahar

FILE - AIADMK spokesperson D Jayakumar and deputy general secretary KP Munusamy talking to media at the party headquarters in Chennai, September 2023. (Photo | P Jawahar)

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: AIADMK deputy general secretary and Veppanahalli MLA KP Munusamy on Friday said Tamil Nadu attracted less investment during the recently held global investors meet because of the “failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in not reassuring the investors.” 

Speaking to the media, Munusamy said this in response of TN BJP chief K Annamalai’s remarks that the state attracted very less investments when compared to Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. 

“It is the duty of the prime minister to participate  in Global Investors Meet not only in Tamil Nadu but in all states. The PM should reinforce the investors decision by assuring  them  of safety, potentials and the development of the  state. But he failed to do this, so the BJP has no right to comment on the matter.”

Further, he said, “Annamalai has been vocal about the failure of the Dravidian governments. When the AIADMK was in power, the same Modi-led government gave Tamil Nadu many awards. Why was it not given to BJP-ruled states? It was because we offered the best in terms  of governance, health care and even agriculture. Annamalai does not  understand this.”

Commenting on speculation that Udhayanidhi Stalin would be made deputy chief minister, he said, “We are not bothered  by this; the people will overthrow the DMK government in the 2026  election.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK Tamil Nadu global investors Narendra Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp