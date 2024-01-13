AIADMK blames PM after TN gets fewer investors than UP, Gujarat

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: AIADMK deputy general secretary and Veppanahalli MLA KP Munusamy on Friday said Tamil Nadu attracted less investment during the recently held global investors meet because of the “failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in not reassuring the investors.”

Speaking to the media, Munusamy said this in response of TN BJP chief K Annamalai’s remarks that the state attracted very less investments when compared to Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

“It is the duty of the prime minister to participate in Global Investors Meet not only in Tamil Nadu but in all states. The PM should reinforce the investors decision by assuring them of safety, potentials and the development of the state. But he failed to do this, so the BJP has no right to comment on the matter.”

Further, he said, “Annamalai has been vocal about the failure of the Dravidian governments. When the AIADMK was in power, the same Modi-led government gave Tamil Nadu many awards. Why was it not given to BJP-ruled states? It was because we offered the best in terms of governance, health care and even agriculture. Annamalai does not understand this.”

Commenting on speculation that Udhayanidhi Stalin would be made deputy chief minister, he said, “We are not bothered by this; the people will overthrow the DMK government in the 2026 election.”

