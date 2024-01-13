Home States Tamil Nadu

Case against man for downloading child ‘porn’ junked

Madras High Court quashed a case pending in a Tiruvallur court against a 28-year-old man for downloading child sexual abuse material on his mobile phone.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Instead of pointing fingers at pornography addicts, the society must advise and educate them, said the Madras High Court while quashing a case pending in a Tiruvallur court against a 28-year-old man for downloading child sexual abuse material on his mobile phone.

“There used to be addiction in smoking, drinking, etc. and there is a growing rise in addiction watching porn photos/videos. This is in view of the fact that it is easily available on electronic gadgets and by repeatedly watching the same, it becomes a habit and ultimately, the person gets addicted,” Justice N Anand Venkatesh said in a recent order.

He added that due to accessibility of sexually explicit material on the internet, its addiction is becoming a growing concern among teenagers. “Generation Z children are grappling with this serious problem and instead of damning and punishing them, the society must be mature enough to properly advice and educate them and try to counsel them. The education must start from the school level since exposure to adult material starts at that stage itself,” he stated.

The judge ordered quashing the case pending in a Tiruvallur court against S Harish who was booked by the Ambattur AWPS for downloading and watching child sexual abuse material on his mobile, under sections 67-B of ITAct and 14(1) of Pocso Act. The judge held that the materials placed before the court do not make out an offence against him under these sections.

