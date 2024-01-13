Court rejects bail plea of Senthil Balaji

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The principal sessions and special court for money laundering cases in Chennai declined to grant bail to minister V Senthil Balaji in the money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate considering key factors including the possibility of influencing witnesses, absconding of co-accused and no change in circumstances.

In the order passed on Friday on the third bail application, Principal Judge S Alli also made it clear that a long period of incarceration is not a criterion for granting bail as the accused is facing a case under the PMLA Act.

The court does not find any change in circumstances between the date of dismissal of the earlier application and filing of this application, she said. The judge also observed that the petitioner is still continuing as a minister and therefore, there is every possibility for influencing witnesses as contended by ASG ARL Sundaresan, representing ED.

The court cannot come to a conclusion that the petitioner has satisfied either the twin conditions as per section 45 of PMLA or the triple test as required under section 439 of CrPC, the judge underscored while dismissing the bail application.

