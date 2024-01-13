Fireman enters 300-ft borewell to rescue pregnant goat in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A pregnant goat, which fell into a 300-feet deep bore well at Kadatchapuram near Mudalur, was rescued by fireman Thurai (32) of Sathankulam fire station after four hours of relentless efforts recently. The goat, which belongs to an elderly woman of the area, fell into the well while grazing and got stuck at a depth of 24 feet. Hearing its bleats, Gnanamuthu, a resident, informed the fire and rescue department, who rushed to the spot.

Following this, Thurai took the initiative and decided to get down the bore well after station officer V Mariappan carried out a safety check of the well for the presence of any noxious gases. “I took the risk as the goat was pregnant and I am duty-bound to rescue any animal in distress as per the rules of the department.”

“I remained confident during the rescue mission and my seniors supported me,” Thurai told TNIE.

Following the incident, Thurai, who had joined the department in 2013, received appreciation from various corners.

