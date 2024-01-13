Man kills mother for refusing him Pongal gift money

By Express News Service

TENKASI: An 80-year-old woman was stoned to death by his son, who was in an inebriated state, after she allegedly refused to hand him over the Pongal cash gift of Rs 1,000 here on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as S Sivanthipoo, a resident of Thippanampatti village. The Pavoorchatram police have arrested S Murugan (50) in connection with the incident.



"Murugan used to quarrel with his mother demanding her old age pension and also insisted on registering her house in his name. Sivanthipoo received Rs 1,000 as part of the Pongal hamper on Thursday and Murugan demanded the money, leading to a scuffle. Irked by her refusal to hand over the money, Murugan strangled his mother using a saree and also hit her on the head with a grinding stone. She died on the spot," sources said.



Following this, a police team led by inspector Suresh and sub inspector Govindaraj rushed to the spot and sent the body to Tenkasi District Headquarters Hospital for postmortem.

