Omni bus operators stick to fare cap

CHENNAI: The pricing regulation implemented by the Omni Bus Owners Association last Deepavali has proved advantageous for commuters this Pongal festival as bus fares were maintained at Rs 900 to Rs 2,900 across all classes on Friday and Saturday, according to online booking platforms such as Abhi Bus, RedBus and MakeMyTrip.

The rates for AC sleeper bus from Chennai to Tirunelveli, Madurai and Coimbatore, typically ranging between Rs 4,000 - Rs 5,000 during festivals, remained below Rs 3,000 for all classes. Additionally, government bus services resumed statewide, with special buses from temporary bus stands. On an average, omni buses ferry about 65,000 commuters a day during festivals and extended holidays.

After receiving numerous complaints about excessive fare charges during Deepavali last October, the transport department took action by impounding 104 omnibuses across the state. This compelled bus operators to fix a fare cap for festivals and extended holidays.

“Similar to Deepavali, we have not raised fares for the Pongal festival. Commuterswere charged according to the fare list available on their portal http://www.toboa.in,” said A Anbalagan, president, All Omni Bus Owners Association.

Transport department sources said in addition to the 2,100 scheduled buses, 901 special buses were operated from Chennai. Besides, 1,986 buses are being operated outside Chennai. “A total of 1.2 lakh commuters have reserved tickets online for SETC and TNSTC buses for the Pongal festival.

On Friday alone, 1.2-1.5 lakh commuters are likely to use government bus services,” said an official, adding that the handling capacity of CMBT is 35,000 passengers a day. “As SETC buses have been shifted to Kilambakkam KCBT, the congestion on GST, Inner Ring road and other arterial roads have significantly come down.”.

