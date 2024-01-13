Rs 50 crore allotted for repair works on 8 dams across TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government on Friday issued a GO for the restoration of shutters at eight dams and reservoirs that are more than 50 years old. The government also allotted Rs 50 crore under the NABARD fund.

A Water Resources Department (WRD) official told TNIE, “The work will be carried out at Parambikulam dam in Palakkad, Sithamalli reservoir in Ariyalur, Palar Porundalar dam in Dindigul, Kodumudiyar and Manimuthar dam in Tirunelveli, Sathyamoorthy Sagar dam in Tiruvallur, Amaravathi dam in Tiruppur and Vaigai dam in Theni.” Tender would be floated within a week and work would begin in the first week of February.

After one of the three shutters of the Parambikulam reservoir washed away in September 2022, the government formed a special team to inspect all aging dam shutters across the state. While scrutinising the hydro-mechanical structures installed in Parambikulam reservoir that served over 55 years, the team recommended replacing the old ones, the official said.

