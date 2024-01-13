‘Start caste eradication plan in Tenkasi schools’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Government school students from Tenkasi met school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and urged him to implement an action plan to prevent caste bias in schools in Tenkasi on a pilot basis.

A total of 19 students, 18 girls from Avvaiyar government higher secondary school, Pavoorchatram, and one boy from Sengottai government higher secondary school, both in Tenkasi, met the education minister on Friday. They also met retired judge K Chandru who headed the panel to suggest measures to prevent violent incidents due to caste/creed differences among students.

The students said that the syllabus for primary students to higher secondary students should include lessons on caste eradication based on their levels.

