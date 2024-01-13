Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin opens India tourist fair

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 48th India Tourist and Industrial Fair, 2024, was inaugurated by Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin at the Island Grounds on Friday. Tourism Minister K Ramachandran, and Health Minister Ma Subramanian were present on the occasion.

According to Tourism Department officials, this year’s event features 51 stalls including two put up by the union government. The entry will be free for all on Saturday (January 13).

Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurating the fair at Island Grounds in Chennai

The entry fee has been fixed at Rs 40 for adults and Rs 25 for children above five years of age. For kids below five years, the entry is free. The fair will be open from 3 pm to 10 pm on weekdays and 11am to 10 pm on weekends. It will be on for 70 days.

At the event, Udhayanidhi also handed over awards to departments that bagged the first three spots with regard to display of stalls. While the Prisons department bagged the first prize, the second and third prizes were secured by Fire and Rescue Services department and the Employment and Training department respectively.

The fair was scheduled to be inaugurated on Wednesday but it was delayed as the works of stalls could not be completed due to rains.

