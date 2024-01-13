Two TWAD contract workers fall in drain, die

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A sanitation worker and an engineer, employed as contract workers by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD), died due to asphyxiation while attempting to clear a blockage in an underground drain allegedly because they were working without safety equipment near Rajapalayam, on Friday.

According to official sources, on Friday, around 7 pm sanitation worker L John Peter (32) had opened the lid of a UGD on Malayadipatti main road to fix a blockage. As soon as Peter opened the lid, a whiff of poisonous gas from the sewer hit him, rendering him unconscious.

As a result, he lost his balance and fell inside. Meanwhile, Engineer Govindhan (35), who was standing nearby, attempted to save Peter and eventually fell in to the sewer. He was also rendered unconscious. Both workers died due to asphyxiation.

On information, police and fire and rescue service personnel rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies, which were then sent to the Government Hospital in Rajapalayam for an autopsy. The Rajapalayam North Police has registered a case and are investigating the matter. An official source stated that neither Peter nor Govindhan had any safety equipment on while working at the site.

