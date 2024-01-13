Home States Tamil Nadu

Two TWAD contract workers fall in drain, die

An official source stated that neither Peter nor Govindhan had any safety equipment on while working at the site. 

Published: 13th January 2024 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2024 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Two TWAD contract workers fall in drain, die

Chennai Contract labours clearing the drainage without safety measures at E.V.R.High road Periyamet in chennai on Monday

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A sanitation worker and an engineer, employed as contract workers by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD), died due to asphyxiation while attempting to clear a blockage in an underground drain allegedly because they were working without safety equipment near Rajapalayam, on Friday.

According to official sources, on Friday, around 7 pm sanitation worker L John Peter (32) had opened the lid of a UGD on Malayadipatti main road to fix a blockage. As soon as Peter opened the lid, a whiff of poisonous gas from the sewer hit him, rendering him unconscious.

As a result, he lost his balance and fell inside. Meanwhile, Engineer Govindhan (35), who was standing nearby, attempted to save Peter and eventually fell in to the sewer. He was also rendered unconscious. Both workers died due to asphyxiation.

On information, police and fire and rescue service personnel rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies, which were then sent to the Government Hospital in Rajapalayam for an autopsy. The Rajapalayam North Police has registered a case and are investigating the matter. An official source stated that neither Peter nor Govindhan had any safety equipment on while working at the site. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TWAD Water Supply drain sanitation workers contract workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp