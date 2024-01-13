Warning against holding fox jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Salem

P Srinivasan By

SALEM: Ahead of Pongal, officials of the forest department in Salem are busy conducting campaigns in villages surrounding Vazhapadi telling people not to organise the Vanga Nari Jallikattu, an event where foxes are used instead of bulls. The Forest department has undertaken this exercise as fox (vanga nari in Tamil) is listed under schedule 1 of the Wild Life Act.

According to sources, On Kaanum Pongal day, people from Vazhapadi and nearby villages would capture a fox from the forest, bring it to the local temple on procession. They will tie a rope around its leg, and offer worship before releasing it into the forest. Locals say the practice has been followed in the region for centuries. According to folklore, people believe ‘vanga nari jallikattu’ will protect the village from evil spirits and also bring rain.

Speaking to TNIE, Kashyap Shashank Ravi, DFO of Salem, said, “The vanga nari jallikattu is held regularly in about seven villages near Vazhapadi. Until last year, we used to impose fine on those who go into the forest and capture foxes. But now these foxes have been brought from schedule 2 to schedule 1 of the Wild Life (Protection) Act 1972. So from this year we have to register a case if anyone captures foxes. So, we have been creating awareness about this in the villages for the last two days.”

Ravi, who is also taking part in the campaigns, added “We educate people that it is not right to follow certain traditional practices in violation of the legal procedure. We also tell them that stringent action will be taken against those who violate the ban.”

