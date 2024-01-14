A publisher’s dream: Stars should set up startup venture capital fund 

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actors Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan Vijay, Surya and Ajith should invest in Tamil Nadu-based startups, a flexboard put up at the 47th Chennai Book Fair reads. This has been put up by 57-year-old publisher and writer L Krishnamoorthy, who runs a science magazine called “Science park” that focuses on research and startups for the past 17 years.

Speaking to TNIE, he said, “Both the union and state governments have been working to bolster our economy, and Tamil Nadu has set an ambitious target of becoming a $1 trillion economy. Despite concerted efforts from government bodies, public sector banks and corporations, the capacity to generate employment for all remains a challenge. Entrepreneurship is a solution to combat unemployment. Every year, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka collectively produce approximately half a million engineers. However, financial institutions face difficulties in funding and recovering educational loans. Despite possessing technical expertise, a number of youth lack the requisite mentorship and guidance to transform their technical prowess into successful entrepreneurial ventures.”

"People of Tamil Nadu have historically excelled in architecture. Tourism sector has plenty of scope to produce entrepreneurs. Tamil Nadu also has significant startup potential in sectors including agriculture, food processing, leather, textile and handmade toys, he said. “I request these stars to extend support in establishing a venture capital fund of Rs 1,000 crore dedicated to investing in Tamil Nadu-based startup companies,” Krishnamoorthy added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Actors Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan Vijay, Surya and Ajith should invest in Tamil Nadu-based startups, a flexboard put up at the 47th Chennai Book Fair reads. This has been put up by 57-year-old publisher and writer L Krishnamoorthy, who runs a science magazine called “Science park” that focuses on research and startups for the past 17 years. Speaking to TNIE, he said, “Both the union and state governments have been working to bolster our economy, and Tamil Nadu has set an ambitious target of becoming a $1 trillion economy. Despite concerted efforts from government bodies, public sector banks and corporations, the capacity to generate employment for all remains a challenge. Entrepreneurship is a solution to combat unemployment. Every year, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka collectively produce approximately half a million engineers. However, financial institutions face difficulties in funding and recovering educational loans. Despite possessing technical expertise, a number of youth lack the requisite mentorship and guidance to transform their technical prowess into successful entrepreneurial ventures.” "People of Tamil Nadu have historically excelled in architecture. Tourism sector has plenty of scope to produce entrepreneurs. Tamil Nadu also has significant startup potential in sectors including agriculture, food processing, leather, textile and handmade toys, he said. “I request these stars to extend support in establishing a venture capital fund of Rs 1,000 crore dedicated to investing in Tamil Nadu-based startup companies,” Krishnamoorthy added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp