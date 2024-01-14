Home States Tamil Nadu

Beware of fraud food delivery app messages, say cops

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Cyber crime cops have warned people using food apps like Lazy­Pay to be alert following several complaints being filed about fraudsters swindling money. 

A press note said more than 30 complaints have been received on the National Cyber Crime Report portal from January 1 to 12. The fraudsters use interactive voice response calls to con the victims.

An officer said, “First, a voice claiming to be from LazyPay will say someone was trying to add their account to make a purchase. It would then ask the person to press ‘1’ if the transaction was not being performed by them and then enter the OTP number. Victims told police that they were bombarded by multiple SMS even as the fraud was being executed. This is a diversionary tactic while their payment credentials are being secretly used.”  

Those cheated would have to eventually deposit money to Lazy­Pay as they would receive calls from agents saying failure to make the payment would affect their CIBIL score.  

The police suspect that a security breach had led to user data leak.

