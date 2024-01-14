Form panel to probe lapses in recruitment, TNPSC told

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) to constitute an inquiry committee to conduct a probe into the lapses in the recruitment in the combined subordinate services during 2009-11.

“There shall be a further direction to the TNPSC to constitute a team to conduct an in-house inquiry to identify the lapses in the selection in the year 2009-11 and the team shall suggest remedial measures to be taken to avoid such flawed selection in future,” a division bench of Justices R Suresh Kumar and K Kumaresh Babu ordered recently.

The bench directed TNPSC to set up the committee within a month and the committee was asked to complete the inquiry and file the report within three months. The direction was issued on an appeal filed by TNPSC against a 2017 order of a single judge directing it to provide appointment to Saibullah of Tiruppur as an Assistant based on his score in the combined subordinate services examination under the backward class Muslim (BCM) general category; and the contempt of court petition filed by him to take action for disobeying the single judge’s order.

Dismissing the appeal filed by TNPSC, the HC bench ordered the commission to provide appointment to Saibullah from January 5, 2017 as per the single judge’s order with all service benefits.

