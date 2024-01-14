Home States Tamil Nadu

Lankan Navy arrests 12 Pudukkottai fishers

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 12 fishermen hailing from Pudukkottai and confiscated their three boats on Saturday evening.  

The fishermen had set out to sea in three motor boats from Kottaipattinam fish landing centre.

While they were fishing near Neduntheevu, Sri Lankan Navy arrived and captured them at around 5.45 pm, sources from the fisheries department said.  The captured fishers have been identified as Shankar V (35), Bathusha P (36), Kumar G (50), Murugan D (48), Samraj A (35), Bala V (34), Ajith N (22), Durai K (35), Jackson J (32), Nagasamy V (51), Balakrishnan R (48), Jeyaraj J (55). The boats belonged to Yasar Arafath M, Samraj A and Arokiyadas M. 

