Meeting with V-C: Senior lawyer sends queries to TN Governor under RTI

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Senior advocate S Doraisamy has shot off queries to Raj Bhavan under the Right to Information Act seeking information on Governor RN Ravi’s recent meeting with Periyar University Vice-Chancellor R Jagannathan who was released on bail in a case of defrauding and misappropriating university funds by floating a private company in which he was a promoter.

In the queries sent to the Public Information Officer of Raj Bhavan on Saturday, Doraisamy asked, “Did Ravi know Jagannathan is an accused in a fraud case registered by the Karuppur police under sections of IPC and SC/ST (POA) Act? Did Ravi know that the VC was arrested by police? Was the governor aware that if a criminal case is pending investigation against a civil servant, he would be placed under suspension pending inquiry, and if so, whether such law be applicable to Jagannathan? How many times did Jagannathan speak to the governor after being released on bail? Was the governor’s visit to the university personal or official?”

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court is likely to take up a petition filed by the Salem police for cancelling the bail granted to Jagannathan, on January 19.

The judicial magistrate in Salem granted interim bail and refused to order his remand in prison on the night of December 26 after Jagannathan was arrested on complaints of misappropriation of funds by floating Periyar University Technology Entrepreneurship Research (PUTER) Foundation along with a few other faculty members of the university and other institutions.

