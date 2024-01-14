Officials should also be held accountable for manual scavenging deaths: Safai Karamchari Andolan

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Following the recent death of two Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) contract workers due to asphyxiation while carrying out works in an underground drain near Rajapalayam, Chairman of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) M Venkatesan on Saturday said laws should be changed in such a way so as to hold both the contractors and officials concerned accountable for such mishaps.

Addressing media persons here, Venkatesan said, despite development in the educational sector, the number of people dying due to asphyxiation caused by manual scavenging remains on rise in Tamil Nadu, with the state recording 228 deaths in the last two decades, the highest in the country.

He further alleged that the state government and district administrations have not given sufficient awareness to people regarding the issue.

"While contractors are held accountable for such menace, law must be changed to include concerned officials too," he said.

Venkatesan added, "A GO stating that sanitary workers should be paid a certain wage, which is among the lesser salaries proposed by the state government, district administration, Public Works Department and Labour Department, has to be revoked. Around 10 days ago, a worker died due to asphyxiation near Karaikudi, and the family of the deceased was given a solatium of Rs 15 lakh as of now."

Meanwhile, the families of the two contract workers who died due to asphyxiation on Friday were given a solatium of Rs 30 lakh each, as per the orders of the Supreme Court.

