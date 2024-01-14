Tamil Nadu: Claim of funds eluding SC/ST girl students spurs study

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid concerns of funds to promote literacy among SC/ST girls not reaching the students, the state government is planning to conduct an impact-assessment study of the special incentives scheme.

Sources said the Adi Dravidar Welfare department had distributed a total of Rs 43.5 crore to 4.52 lakh girl students studying in classes 3 to 8 for the academic year 2022-23.

As part of the scheme, Rs 500 is given for students in classes 3 to 5, Rs 1,000 for students in class 6, and Rs 1,500 for students in classes 7 and 8. Though the scheme was initially introduced by Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation (TAHDCO) in 1994, since 2000, the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Commissionerate has been implementing it.

The incentive was extended to class 7 and 8 students in 2013-14. As per the 2011 census, the literacy rate among the Scheduled Caste community is 73.26% and that of Scheduled Tribes is 54.34%. The state’s overall literacy rate is 80.09%. The scheme aims to improve the literacy rate of SC/ ST students in the state.

The impact assessment will study the level of awareness among the parents regarding the scheme and reasons for eligible SC/ST girl students not availing the scheme. It will also analyse the procedure followed in the disbursement of funds, from its allocation from the department till it reaches the beneficiary. It will also study the impact of the scheme and suggests suitable measures to improve the enrolment of SC/ST girl students for the scheme.

Meanwhile, headmasters of government schools claimed there are few problems hindering the delivery of funds to the beneficiaries. “For a similar government scheme implemented for the students from Most Backward Communities, the funds are sent to the accounts of the schools, and the respective management sends it to the parents. We also submit necessary documents after funds are distributed.

However, the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department sends the funds directly to the accounts of the parents. But the funds are sent back as most of their accounts are inactive. Though we distributed the funds to MBC students a week ago, parents of Adi Dravidar kids are still waiting for the funds that usually come in March,” said the headmaster of a government school.

In Sivaganga district, Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front conducted a protest last year stating more than 30% of the funds allocated from the scheme were returned. “The funds are returned to the department often as either the accounts of the parents are inactive or the account numbers are wrong, hence many students didn’t receive the funds. After the issue came to our notice, we organised the protest, and the funds were released again. The same situation persists in other districts as well,” said Samuel Raj of Tamil Nadu Untouchability Front.

Activists also urged to increase the amount provided as it has not been increased for more than 11 years now.

