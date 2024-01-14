Tamil Nadu: POCSO convict on the run caught 75 days after escape bid

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A convict who was on the run for the last 75 days was arrested by the Nilgiris district police from his native place Mullai Nagar, near O'Valley, on Saturday. The fugitive and a cop were injured in a melee as the former made a frantic bid to resist police action. Both have been admitted to the Udhagamandalam government hospital for treatment.



Police were on the lookout for prisoner S Vijay Rathinam (32) for more than two months. He had escaped from a fuel station run by the Prisons and Correctional Services Department on Bharathiar Road in Coimbatore city on October 29, 2023.



Subsequently, the cops of the New Hope police station in Gudalur sub-division were on Rathinam's trail.

Finally, his luck ran out as police caught him from Mullai Nagar on Friday night.



Rathinam sustained a fracture on his left leg while attempting to escape from the police after allegedly assaulting a police constable.



The case



Rathinam was sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment by a Nilgiris district sessions court in 2019 in a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.



He had been spending his days behind bars at the Coimbatore Central Prison but was deployed on fuel station duty considering his model conduct so far.



The prison authorities and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) have been running fuel stations in the name of 'Freedom filling station' on Dr Nanjappa Road and Bharathiar Road adjacent to the Gandhipuram town bus stand and the prison campus.



The prison authorities assessed the good conduct of the convict prisoners and deputed Rathinam at one of the fuel stations on Bharathiar Road. He escaped from the fuel station while returning to the prison after completing the night shift work on October 29, 2023.



It was alleged that he had taken away Rs 28,000 in cash while escaping.



Following the incident, the prison authorities suspended three prison warders - Jaganathan, Kaniraj and Vignesh Kumar - who were also on duty when Rathinam managed to escape.



The hunt



Kattoor police in Coimbatore city thereafter registered a case against Rathinam. Prison authorities and the Kattoor police soon commenced a search. Since their efforts failed, they sought help from the Gudalur police, who then formed three special teams to arrest him.



When the police team went to the Mullai Nagar area on Friday night, they found Rathinam roaming on the street at night. As he started to run, the police personnel chased him and caught him.



Rathinam allegedly assaulted a police constable, Muthumurugan, and fled again but slipped into a pit and suffered a fracture on his left ankle. He was then arrested and admitted to the Udhagamandalam government hospital.



Police have now filed a new case under Indian Penal Code sections 323 and 353. After a formal arrest, he would be handed over to the Coimbatore City police, said sources.



Sources also claimed that he often hid at his relative's house near Gudalur. Whenever he sensed police were closing in he escaped into reserve forests near Gudalur.

