TN govt given four weeks to process firemen promotion

Published: 14th January 2024 09:56 AM

Madras HC

Madras HC (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has granted four weeks time for Tamil Nadu government for processing the promotion of leading firemen as station fire officer in the state fire and rescue services. The order was passed by a division bench of Justices R Suresh Kumar and K Kumaresh Babu recently.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) S Silambanan, appearing for the government, sought four weeks time for completing the promotion process as the TNFRS has made the request in this regard to the government and it is under consideration. “A decision would be taken towards implementing orders of this court within four weeks,” he said. 

The order was passed on the contempt of court petitions filed by leading firemen Elangovan and Subbiah seeking the court to punish the government for disobeying the division bench’s order passed on August, 17, 2023.

They said even after releasing the seniority list of leading firemen eligible for promotion to station fire officer on October 27, 2023, the government has not issued the promotion orders, thereby committing deliberate and intentional disobedience of the order of the bench. They filed the contempt petition seeking action against the dome secretary and director of TNFRS. 

firemen

