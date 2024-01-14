TN MPs meet Shah, seek early release of cyclone relief

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A delegation of MPs of DMK and its allies, led by former union minister TR Baalu, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and requested him to release relief funds to the state to mitigate the damage caused by cyclone Michaung and the rains.

Highlighting the adverse impact of the disasters, the memorandum submitted by the MPs said, “Inspite of adequate preparedness and precautions taken by the state, the extreme weather events have caused huge damage to public and private property, including waterbodies, drinking water systems, roads, bridges and electricity infrastructure.”

Detailing the financial requirements, the memorandum specified that the state is seeking Rs 15,645.59 crore for temporary restoration and Rs 22,261.62 crore for permanent restoration. VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, through his social media handle, announced Amit Shah has assured to the release of funds to Tamil Nadu by January 27.

The meeting attended by MPs from DMK, MDMK, KMDK, VCK, CPI, CPM, IUML, and Congress underscored the collaborative effort of the DMK-led alliance in addressing the pressing needs of the state in the wake of the natural disasters.

