TN SIPCOT expansion: Two Melma protesters lose job, activist says move to quell stir

Rajalakshmi Sampath By

Express News Service

TIRUVANANANAMALAI: The state government’s initial move to invoke the Goondas Act on the people who staged a protest against the SIPCOT industrial park expansion project at Cheyyar has cost their livelihood.

Two protestors, both employees of a private leather factory at Cheyyar- N Chozhan and K Venkateshan - were sent off from work after they were detained last November.

N Chozhan was charged with the Goondas Act Prevention of Damage Act and various sections of the IPC. Though the state government revoked provisions of the Goondas Act after widespread condemnation, they both were shown the door by the employers. The private company asked them to get a no-objection certificate from the local police that registered the case against them.

“I was let off from work after I was arrested last November, and since then, I’ve been struggling to take care of my family,” K Venkateshan told TNIE.

“I am the sole breadwinner of the family. My company asked me to get an NOC from the police to continue the job, citing rules. Failing to do so will result in my termination.”

Chozhan said the leather company asked him to resign. “The company said since the FIR was registered, they cannot employ me. So I resigned. The management has promised to take me back once I’m acquitted.”

Both Venkateshan and Chozhan hold agricultural land at Melma in Tiruvannamalai and are actively engaged in farming. They’re facing an uncertain future as they may lose their job and land to the project.

Arul Arumugam, an activist who also faced the police action, said the action was aimed at intimidating the peaceful protesters.

“Many villagers working in the factory may lose their land to the project. However, the fear of job loss will deter them from protesting. Registering a case against them doesn’t mean that they are convicted. The trial is ongoing and this action is to threaten them against speaking up.”

Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of Arappor Iyakkam said the private leather company, said he is unaware of the issue.

“Companies should demonstrate greater understanding in such situations about protest-related FIRs. This should not be treated as a serious crime. The company should provide more support, as this appears to be an injustice action.”

TNIE’s efforts to reach the employer Lotus Footwear enterprises were unsuccessful.

