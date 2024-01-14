Home States Tamil Nadu

Wild boars go on destruction spree in Achampathu

Several hundred acres of farmlands situated near reserved areas in Usilampatti, Vadipatti and other regions face hardships due to frequent animal intrusion.

Banana crops ravaged by packs of wildboars in Achampathu village near Madurai.

MADURAI: Wild boars ravaging harvest-ready crops have left farmers in Achampathu with no other option but to celebrate a sad Pongal this year, as they could face a loss of nearly Rs 2 lakh per acre. They allege that officials have failed to address the animal menace issue that have been prolonging in the region for years.

Several hundred acres of farmlands situated near reserved areas in Usilampatti, Vadipatti and other regions face hardships due to frequent animal intrusion. Despite raising the issue during agriculture grievances meetings, no permanent preventive measures were taken, apart from the distribution of compensation by the forest department, alleged farmers.

"We are forced to use animal repellent sprays as suggested by the department, but its effects are temporary. Animals repeatedly intruding farmlands are putting us under major financial loss," they added.

According to sources, packs of wild boars recently ravaged the harvest-ready banana plantations in Achampathu village located close to the city. "Over 10 hectares of banana plantations were attacked by around 100 wild boars. Despite lodging complaints, no action has been taken over the years," said Surya, a farmer from Achampathu village.

When contacted, Revathi, deputy director of horticulture department, said that farmers who were affected by animal intrusion issues were being availed compensation through the forest department. "Also with the help of TNAU scientists, awareness about the usage of preventive repellent is being created among the farmers," she added.

