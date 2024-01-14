Woman killed as lift cable snaps in Kovai engineering workshop

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A woman died and her co-worker suffered severe injuries after a lift crashed in a private engineering workshop in Coimbatore city on Friday night.



The deceased woman was identified as V Latha (45), wife of Varna Sivaprakash Karthi of MGR Nagar on the Madukkarai Road. The injured woman, K Kushbu (34), is also from the same locality.

They were working as helpers at a private engineering workshop at MGR Nagar Extension on Madukkarai road, near Sundarapuram, in the city.



The accident happened when Latha and Kushbu were taking iron materials to the ground floor from the first floor in a lift around 7.30 pm. The lift crashed on the ground floor as the cables snapped.



Machine operator U Parthiban, who was working on the ground floor, found Latha in an unconscious state with bleeding injuries. Kushbu sustained fractures on both her legs and had injuries on her hands.

Both of them were rushed to a private hospital at Sundarapuram where doctors declared Latha dead. Kushbu was shifted to an orthopedic hospital in Coimbatore city and her condition was said to be stable, said police.



Parthiban told Sundarapuram police that the cables were found damaged two weeks ago. He had informed workshop owner Kathirvel about it. Kathirvel told him that it would be repaired very soon, but he failed to fix it, thus leading to the mishap.



Sundarapuram police have registered a case against Kathirvel for his negligence.

