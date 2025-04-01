Silence is only for good: Former AIADMK minister KA Sengottaiyan

ERODE: All silence is for good, former AIADMK minister KA Sengottaiyan told reporters at Erode railway station on Monday night. He was responding to a question regarding his purported visit to New Delhi.

It may be recalled that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami visited Delhi and met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 27.

Following the meeting, rumours started doing the rounds that an electoral tie-up between the two parties had been finalised. However, key leaders of the AIADMK are yet to confirm or deny the alliance.

In this scenario, Sengottaiyan’s purported visit to New Delhi triggered rumours of difference of opinion between him and Palaniswami. Sengottaiyan, who arrived at Erode railway station from Gobichettipalayam, told reporters that the silence is only for good and left smiling.