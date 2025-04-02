22-year-old college student found dead; probe launched as father, brother under police lens in TN

TIRUPPUR: The district police have launched an investigation into the alleged involvement of a father and brother in the death of a 22-year-old college student at Paruvai village.

Police said that Dhandapani, a daily wage labourer from Paruvai village, lived with his wife, son Saravanan, and daughter Vidhya (22), who was a third-year student at the Government Arts College in Coimbatore. She was in love with Venmani (25) who lived in the village.

Though the two belonged to the same caste, Vidhya’s family opposed the relationship. On Sunday, Vidhya was found dead with a head injury in her house when no other family members were present.

A collapsed wardrobe was also found. This led to assumption that she had suffered a fatal injury after the wardrobe collapsed. The family buried her body in a nearby cemetery.

However, on Tuesday, Venmani lodged a complaint with Paruvai VAO Poongodi suspecting foul play. In response, authorities exhumed the body and conducted an autopsy in the presence of Palladam Tahsildar Sabarigiri.

Sources said Vidhya’s father and brother have been taken in for questioning by Kamanaickenpalayam police. Preliminary investigations suggest that Vidhya may have been beaten to death.

Tahsildar said, “Doctors has collected Vidhya’s organ samples for examination. We can proceed with further action only after receiving the autopsy report.