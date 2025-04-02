No partiality, requests of all MLAs accepted: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said that the Ungal Thoguthiyil Mudhalamaichar (CM in your constituency) scheme, which fulfils 10 key requirements in each Assembly constituency as submitted by the MLA concerned, is being implemented across party lines, without any partiality.
During the discussion on the demands for grants for the highways, minor ports and public works departments, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami stated that most of the MLAs gave a list of 10 key works that needed to be carried out in their constituencies and many of the proposals were turned down as not feasible citing huge fund requirements. He also said the alternative proposals provided by the MLAs, including himself, were rejected by the officials.
Dindigul Seenivasan (AIADMK) said that when proposals get rejected, the MLAs are the ones who will have to face the public’s discontent. PWD Minister E V Velu replied that so far the proposals submitted by 57 MLAs have been fulfilled without any partiality. Some of the proposals have been rejected since they were not technically feasible, he added.
Responding to this, the CM said he is personally reviewing the implementation of the scheme once every two months. Former Minister C Vijayabaskar did not provide the requirement list at all but the government got it from him after repeated requests, he said. “So, this scheme is being implemented across party lines without partiality. Only when the proposal is genuinely not feasible, it is conveyed to the MLAs. The government is implementing all possible works,” he added.
Later, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin explained that through this scheme, the MLAs have submitted requests for carrying out 2,437 works and during 2023-24, 784 works were taken up at a cost of Rs 11,000 crore and of them, 367 works have been completed. Rest of the works are going on, he said.
“Similarly, during 2024-25, as many as 469 works have been taken up at a total cost of Rs 3,503 crore and of them, 65 works have been completed. In all, during the past two years, 1,253 works suggested by MLAs have been carried out at a cost of Rs 14,466 crore. When the scheme was announced, the CM said it would be implemented at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore. But now, works to the tune of Rs 14,000 crore are being carried out,” the deputy CM added.
He also said as far as the Edappadi constituency is concerned, 10 proposals were made by Palaniswami and of them, four were taken up for execution. Three works have been completed already. Five proposals were found to be unfeasible and alternate proposals have been requested, he noted.
‘New Tiruchy library can be named after Kamaraj’
Chennai: CM Stalin on Tuesday said that it would be appropriate to name the library being built by the state in Tiruchy after former CM K Kamaraj and requested School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi to issue a GO in this regard.