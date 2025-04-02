No partiality, requests of all MLAs accepted: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said that the Ungal Thoguthiyil Mudhalamaichar (CM in your constituency) scheme, which fulfils 10 key requirements in each Assembly constituency as submitted by the MLA concerned, is being implemented across party lines, without any partiality.

During the discussion on the demands for grants for the highways, minor ports and public works departments, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami stated that most of the MLAs gave a list of 10 key works that needed to be carried out in their constituencies and many of the proposals were turned down as not feasible citing huge fund requirements. He also said the alternative proposals provided by the MLAs, including himself, were rejected by the officials.

Dindigul Seenivasan (AIADMK) said that when proposals get rejected, the MLAs are the ones who will have to face the public’s discontent. PWD Minister E V Velu replied that so far the proposals submitted by 57 MLAs have been fulfilled without any partiality. Some of the proposals have been rejected since they were not technically feasible, he added.

Responding to this, the CM said he is personally reviewing the implementation of the scheme once every two months. Former Minister C Vijayabaskar did not provide the requirement list at all but the government got it from him after repeated requests, he said. “So, this scheme is being implemented across party lines without partiality. Only when the proposal is genuinely not feasible, it is conveyed to the MLAs. The government is implementing all possible works,” he added.