‘TN in the grip of Dravidian majors, coalition government not possible’: MP Thol Thirumavalavan

CHENNAI: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan on Tuesday said that the time was not ripe for the possibility of a coalition government and that such an argument would gain strength only when one of the two Dravidian majors weakens further in the state. He was answering questions from reporters on whether the VCK would demand a share in power from the DMK as part of the 2026 election negotiations.

During the session, Thirumavalavan called an alliance between the BJP and AIADMK ‘unsuitable’ on the ideological front. “While such an alliance may be forged for political reasons, it is not possible for it to sustain. In the DMK alliance, although there may be certain differences between the parties, we are aligned in our basic ideologies,” he said.

The leader also criticised the BJP-led union government for introducing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament. He accused the BJP of systematically implementing policies against Muslims and other minority communities, warning that such actions could undermine national unity and harmony.