Two Class 10 friends drown in village well near TN's Arani

After the study session, the two girls attempted to swim inside a well, located on a parcel of land belonging to one Jayavel in Sattuperi Palayam. (Representative Image)
TIRUVANNAMALAI: Two 15-year-old schoolgirls drowned after attempting to swim inside a well near Satupperi Palayam village in Arani in the district on Tuesday.

The victims -- M Monisha and A Sivaranjani --  were studying Class 10 at the Government Higher Secondary School in Thachur. According to police sources, the victims, along with two other schoolgirls from the village, met on Tuesday for a group study session, ahead of the Class 10 board examination for English, which is scheduled for Thursday.

After the study session, the two girls attempted to swim inside a well, located on a parcel of land belonging to one Jayavel in Sattuperi Palayam. Hearing the victims' cries, a few neighbours rushed to rescue them, but unfortunately, they drowned.

Upon information, a team of fire and rescue services personnel from Arani, led by officer Bhoopalan, retrieved the bodies, which were sent to Arani Government Hospital for autopsy.

Kalampur police registered a case and recorded the statements of the two other students. A probe is on.

