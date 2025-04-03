Seven years on, Balaji Garden locals in Coimbatore await roads

COIMBATORE: Residents of Balaji Garden and Bagavathi Garden expressed frustration over the deteriorating condition of roads in the areas due to underground drainage (UGD) work by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC). The road, which was already in poor condition following AMRUT water supply project has worsened further due to the UGD work.

Locals say the situation has become unbearable as the dug-up road is making it extremely difficult to move in and out of their homes. The 700-metre stretch of the Balaji Garden main road connects scores of houses in the surrounding areas such as Shakthi Avenue, Bagavathi Garden, Thulasi Garden and areas linking to KNG Pudur main roads.

“We are unable to step out of our houses safely. The road has been in this condition for days, and it is only getting worse,” said R Vasudevan, a resident of the area. He added, “We are frustrated with the lack of progress and the endless delays. It’s impossible to drive on this road, and even walking on it is risky.”

“The work on this road has been dragging on for far too long. The road was already bad before, but now it’s become a nightmare for residents,” said A Priya, another resident. “We want the UGD work to be completed quickly and a proper road to be paved over it immediately. It’s a basic necessity for us to have a safe road.”

The residents urge the CCMC to expedite the ongoing project and ensure that the road is restored at the earliest. The locals point out that the road has been left in a dilapidated state for over 7 years and it’s high time the civic body takes responsibility for the suffering of the residents and paves a new road immediately.

Speaking to TNIE, a CCMC official said, “Out of the 700 metres of the Balaji Garden main road, we’ve completed our works including chamber construction and pipeline installation for about 500 metres. We’ve laid a pipeline and the concrete patchwork is in progress. The work will be finished in the next two days. Once that work is completed, motorists can commute easily. Following the rain alert, we’ve expedited our work now. After that, the civic body can pave a new road for the 500 metres of the stretch where the work is done.”