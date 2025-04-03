Two arrested in 45-year-old Virugambakkam lawyer’s murder

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police on Wednesday said they have made a breakthrough in the case of murder of a lawyer M Venkatesan in Virugambakkam and arrested a history-sheeter and his accomplice.

The case pertains to the murder of Venkatesan ( 45), a functionary of actor Karunas’s political party Mukkulathor Puli Padai sometime between March 29 and 30 in an apartment in Virugambakkam.

His body was found in the locked house. A machete with blood stains was found near his body. The house was leased by Karthik, a driver. Virugambakkam police also found out that Venkatesan’s car was missing.

On Wednesday, the police arrested M Karthik, and S Ravi near Maduravoyal bypass. Karthik murdered Venkatesan after a brawl at the apartment while discussing a legal case. The police found that Karthik is a history-sheeter with 27 cases including 10 attempt to murder cases registered against him in Nanguneri police station.