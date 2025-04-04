FIR registered against lecturer for sexual harassment of polytechnic student in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: The Ettayapuram police on Thursday registered an FIR against a lecturer of a government polytechnic institution based on a sexual harassment complaint filed by a first-year student the institution here on Wednesday. The victim has been taken for medical examination, police said.

Meanwhile, numerous students staged a sit-in protest at the institution premises on Thursday, in favour of the lecturer claiming that he was innocent. However, a senior police officer said that a girl student had lodged a complaint with the Ettayapuram police alleging sexual harassment by the lecturer.

Acting on the complaint, a case was booked under sections 9(f), 10, 9 and 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. It may be noted that three girl students had initially complained against the lecturer with the college principal, however only one preferred a police complaint. Subsequently, the principal directed the complaints to the Vishaka committee for inquiry, said sources.

Thoothukudi SP Albert John said that an inquiry is under way, following the registration of the FIR, as per the complaint lodged by one of the victims. The suspect is being inquired and the investigation is being monitored by Deepu, additional superintendent of police for women and children safety. The college authorities were not included in the FIR as they responded to the complaint, as mandated under the Pocso Act. The suspect has not been arrested as the allegations are yet to be backed by concrete evidence, the SP added.

Furthermore, members of CPM's Mathar sangam staged a demonstration seeking action against the suspect. Members of Karuthurimai pathukappu kootamaippu led by K Tamilarasan also submitted a petition with Kovilpatti Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) seeking stern action against the suspect and other teachers, who attempted to hide the issue, besides ensuring appropriate compensation for the victim.