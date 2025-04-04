Waqf legislation an assault on Constitution: CPM leader Brinda Karat

MADURAI: Terming the Waqf legislation an assault on the Constitution, senior CPM leader Brinda Karat said the CPM will use every possible forum to fight it. Speaking at the 24th CPM party congress in Madurai on Thursday, Karat said, “The CPM will strongly oppose the legislation. In case of issues about functioning of Waqf Boards, revisions could have been introduced in consultations with those involved.”

The CPM believes a platform of secular parties is needed to fight the BJP, Karat said, as the CPM leadership has ruled out speculations of pulling out of the opposition platform of INDIA bloc.

“While being part of such a platform, the party has to also strengthen itself. There are certain issues on which the CPM can never compromise like its fight against Hindutva. To maintain such an uncompromising stance, the party has to strengthen itself,” she said.

“We are all united in the fight against the BJP and the RSS. There are no ifs and buts on this. As far as the INDIA platform is concerned, we are very clear that in order to defeat the BJP, a wider platform of secular parties is extremely necessary,” she said.