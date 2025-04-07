Churning in AIADMK, BJP ahead of Shah’s visit to Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Behind-the-screens churnings and intense speculations over the AIADMK-BJP dynamics and whether K Annamalai would remain BJP’s state president continue with Union Home Minister and BJP’s chief strategist Amit Shah’s anticipated visit to the state soon.

There were strong rumours that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and expelled leader O Panneerselvam could separately meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Tamil Nadu on Sunday and this would offer some clarity. These rumours, as it is usually the case with rumours, did not come true. The PM’s visit neither offered any clarity on Annamalai, as expected by certain sections.

Sources close to Palaniswami in fact strongly denied that there were any efforts from his side to meet Modi. BJP sources said the PM too did not prefer to meet the leaders of any other parties, including BJP’s allies, during this visit.

Meanwhile, AIADMK’s senior leader and MLA KA Sengottaiyan, who had a friction with EPS recently, and its former MP and expelled leader KC Palanisamy, who continues to be vocal about AIADMK’s affairs, seem to have separately met Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who came to Chennai on Saturday.

Sengottaiyan did not say anything, including whether the meeting happened, but Palanisamy acknowledged meeting her. He declined to comment on what transpired when TNIE contacted, but sources close to him said he certainly discussed the issues that matter to the 2026 Assembly election.