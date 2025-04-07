Tamil Nadu
ED searches TN realty group started by minister Nehru's brother
The federal probe agency is searching the premises as part of a probe linked to the TVH group, the sources said.
CHENNAI: (Apr 7) The Enforcement Directorate Monday raided multiple premises in the city as part of an investigation against a real estate group promoted by the brother of state minister K N Nehru, official sources said.
The realty company -- TVH Group -- was founded by KN Ravichandran.
