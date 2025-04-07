ED raids premises linked to TN Minister KN Nehru’s brother
Tamil Nadu

ED searches TN realty group started by minister Nehru's brother

The federal probe agency is searching the premises as part of a probe linked to the TVH group, the sources said.
CHENNAI: (Apr 7) The Enforcement Directorate Monday raided multiple premises in the city as part of an investigation against a real estate group promoted by the brother of state minister K N Nehru, official sources said.

The realty company -- TVH Group -- was founded by KN Ravichandran.

