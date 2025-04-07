Supreme Court will strike down Waqf Act: P Chidambaram

CHENNAI: Former union finance minister P Chidambaram on Sunday said the Supreme Court would strike down the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, as the amendments were violative of the Constitutional provisions.

He was speaking at a black-flag demonstration against the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Tamil Nadu after passing the legislation. After the CAA, revocation of special status for Jammu & Kashmir and enforcing uniform civil code in Uttarakhand, the Waqf legislation is the latest in the anti-Muslim measures being unleashed by the Modi government since 2014, alleged Chidambaram.

He urged people to not be ignorant “as the same could happen to any religious community”.

After the recent amendments, Chidambaram said, only a person practising Islam for a minimum of five years could declare his asset as a Waqf, that too through a document. Earlier, the legislation allowed anyone to donate, which was recognised by the Supreme Court, he said.

Chidambaram said above all, the amended Act says even non-Muslims could be appointed as members of the Waqf Board. “Can a Muslim be appointed as a trustee for Hindu temples? Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu recently announced that only Hindus would be appointed as basic workers in TTD. If so, how can non-Muslims be appointed to the Waqf Board?” he asked.

TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai said the nation’s unity would be in peril due to the amendment to the legislation. Former TNCC president K V Thangkabalu, leaders of CPI, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, MDMK, and others spoke during the demonstration.