Two killed, three injured in road accident near Virudhunagar

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Two people, including a motorist died, and three others were injured after the motorist rammed into a group of devotees who were on their way to attend a local temple festival in Virudhunagar on Saturday night. The deceased have been identified as P Amudhavalli and S Saravanakumar, residents of Virudhunagar.

According to sources, the incident took place on the Sivakasi-Virudhunagar road, when Amudhavalli, M Meenakshi, M Mareeshwari, her daughter Muthumari, and a few others from B Kumaralingapuram village were on their way to a temple festival.

While they were walking, S Saravanakumar, another villager, was riding his motorcycle along the same road. Due to his rash driving, Saravanakumar rammed into the women, following which the women and Saravanakumar sustained severe injuries, sources said.

People nearby rushed the injured to the government medical college hospital in Virudhunagar. While Amudhavalli was declared dead upon arrival, Saravanakumar, Meenakshi, Mareeswari, and Muthumari were admitted for treatment. However, Saravanakumar succumbed to injuries later, sources added. The Amathur police have registered a case. Investigation is under way.