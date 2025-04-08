Madras HC dismisses PIL petition on interlinking TN rivers

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition filed by state president of the National South Indian River Interlinking Agriculturist Association P Ayyakannu in 2018, seeking formulation of a project to interlink small rivers and constructing dams in several districts to meet agricultural needs.

Ayyakannu had stated that during South West and North East monsoon seasons, around 180 TMC of water from more than 15 rivers in and around Gudalur in Nilgiris district flows into the Arabian Sea, which could be harnessed if the rivers are interlinked and diverted to Bhavani Sagar Dam.

Ayyakannu added that he had sent a representation to the Chief Minister in this regard on May 15, 2018 but there has been no response.

On Monday, a bench comprising Chief Justice KR Shriram and Justice PB Balaji observed that interlinking rivers, constructing check dams, etc comes within the purview of policy decisions of the state government and the court cannot interfere with it.