Male sterilisations still lag behind female ones by a wide margin across Kovai

COIMBATORE: Male sterilisations in Coimbatore district still lag behind those of females despite promotional drives and incentive programmes.

The Health Department conducted 11,241 birth control sterilisations in the last one year, between April 2024 and March 2025. Of these, only 35 were male sterilisations, and the remaining 11,206 all were female, said sources.

Health officials rued social stigma prevents many men from coming forward for the key family planning measure. To promote equal participation in family planning, the health department encourages men to undergo no-scalpel vasectomy (NSV) procedures.

This procedure is available at government hospitals across 12 blocks in Coimbatore district throughout the year. Also, the department has been observing a Vasectomy fortnight every November to encourage male sterilisation and offering incentives.

In Coimbatore, the health department with the support of private sponsors provides an incentive of Rs 3,100 for each individual undergoing NSV surgery. However, officials are disappointed as male participation in family planning procedures was below 40 in the Coimbatore district.

When women are unable to undergo family planning procedures due to prior health complications caused by the pregnancy, their partners should undergo it. However, due lack of awareness, women themselves discouraged their partners from undergoing this procedure and social stigma plays a significant role in men avoiding taking responsibility for it.