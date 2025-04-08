'Welfare of party is supreme for me,' says AIADMK’s Sengottaiyan

CHENNAI: Breaking his silence on his recent meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, AIADMK’s leader KA Sengottaiyan on Monday said the welfare of the AIADMK is supreme to him and he is ready to make any sacrifice for the party.

Acknowledging his meetings with Shah and Sitharaman, Sengottaiyan told TNIE, “The party’s welfare/interest is supreme for me and it is my duty to protect it. For the sake of the AIADMK, I am ready to make any sacrifice.”

On his remark three weeks ago that he was treading the “right path” when speculations were rife between him and party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Sengottaiyan said, “Everyone knows that all along my political career, even after the demise of Thalaivar (MGR) and Amma (J Jayalalithaa), I did not falter on my path but remained steadfast with the party.”

Sengottaiyan declined to answer queries about the purpose of his meeting with the BJP leaders after Palaniswami and a few other AIADMK leaders met Shah in New Delhi.

“After meeting them (Shah and Sitharaman), I did not meet anyone else,” Sengottaiyan said.

Regarding difference of opinion with Palaniswami of late, Sengottaiyan said, “There is nothing of that sort. Things are going smoothly. We are all loyalists of the AIADMK.”