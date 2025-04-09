Madras HC seeks report on issues in restricting vehicles in Nilgiris

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday asked the Nilgiris district collector to submit a report on the difficulties faced in implementing the court’s order on restricting the tourist vehicles entering the district during the summer months.

A special bench of justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy issued the direction when the collector, Lakshmi Bhavya Thanneeru who was present through video-conferencing, submitted that the administration was facing difficulties in identifying tourist vehicles and other vehicles in which people commute for business purposes. She also said it was a tough task to restrict the vehicles which traverse through the district to reach their destinations.

Subsequently, the bench wanted a report explaining such difficulties and posted the hearing of the petition, filed by the collector seeking the court to review its order on fixing the cap on tourist vehicles, to April 25. The court, in its March 13 order, fixed the daily cap of vehicles entering the district - 6,000 on weekdays and 8,000 on weekends. Similarly, 4,000 on weekdays and 6,000 on weekends shall be allowed into Kodaikanal in Dindigul.