Two Tiruvannamalai teens electrocuted while installing birthday banner

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Two teenagers were electrocuted while attempting to erect a birthday greeting banner on the Tiruvannamalai–Manalurpet Road on Monday night.

The deceased were identified as R Lokesh (15) and R Dhanushkumar (17), both residents of Tiruvannamalai.

According to police, the duo had printed a banner to wish their friend G Kannan (17), a Class 11 student, on his birthday. On Monday, while attempting to install the banner on a transformer, they came into contact with a live power line. Both died on the spot.

Officers from the Tiruvannamalai City Police Station rushed to the scene. The bodies were recovered and sent for post-mortem at the Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital. The bodies were handed over to the families after autopsy.